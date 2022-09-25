Larry L. Stoltzfus, age 57, of Ephrata, passed away unexpectedly of natural causes on Thursday, September 22, 2022 at Ephrata Hospital. He is now with his Lord and Savior and dancing on a street of gold! He was the very loving husband of Jamie Richwine Stoltzfus with whom he celebrated 22 years of marriage on August 12th. He was born in Lancaster, son of the late Robert M. and Verna G. Engle Stoltzfus. Their home church was Mission Church of Lancaster. He enjoyed his work driving milk truck for Earl T. Wadhams Trucking, Inc., and liked to refer to himself as a "Dairy Transport Engineer." In the past he had a fence construction business and was known for his amazingly straight fence lines. Before that he had worked many years with his brother, Lynn, at Stoltzfus Fencing, Inc. He graduated from Lancaster Mennonite High School, class of 1983. He played a lot of softball in the 80s and 90s, and some of his fondest memories include pitching for the "Smoketown Heat." He was very proud of being state champs in 1990 and being voted the MVP.
He was an excellent provider and although he loved to work hard, he enjoyed spending time with his family, especially his granddaughters. He welcomed two children into his life and came to love them as his own: Kristi Terrell of Mountville, and Garrett husband of Taylor Roland-Buohl Terrell of Lancaster, 3 grandchildren: Raena, Tessa, Emma, 2 brothers: Carl L. husband of Marie Crawford Stoltzfus of KY, and Lynn D. husband of Dawn Bush Stoltzfus of Cochranville. He was preceded in death by a brother Dale R. late husband of Sharon Rutledge Stoltzfus of New Holland. While Larry's life ended way too soon, he will continue to live on in all of us.
A celebration of life service will take place at Mission Church, 651 Lampeter Road, Lancaster PA, on Saturday, October 1st, at 2:00 pm with Pastor Jerry Lingenfelter officiating. There will be a time to greet the family from 12:00-2:00 pm until time of service. Light refreshments will be served after. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to Larry's favorite charity, CURE International, 70 Ionia Ave. SW, Suite 200, Grand Rapids, MI 49503.