Larry L. Rathman, 82, of Reamstown, passed away Mon., July 6, 2020 at the Maple Farm Nursing Center in Akron. Born in Lancaster, he was a son of the late Theodore & Grace (Lied) Rathman and the loving husband of 53 years to Jane M. (Shirk) Rathman.
Larry lived in Reamstown all his life; he was a graduate of Cocalico High School, class of 1955 and a U.S. Air Force veteran. He was a Project Manager at High Concrete Structures for many years. An avid outdoorsman, Larry enjoyed hunting and fishing throughout Pennsylvania and various locations in North America. He was a member of the Muddy Creek Hunting Camp in Lycoming Co. for 50+ years. Most of all, he enjoyed sharing his love for the outdoors with his children and grandchildren, especially taking them hiking and fishing. He was the best handyman around, always willing to take on a home project. Larry had many close friends and he was a catalyst for good fun. He was a member of the Salem E & R Church, Reamstown. A sports enthusiast, he enjoyed watching Penn State football, the Phillies and Eagles, and loved attending his grandkids' sporting events. His love of family, fun demeanor, and generosity will forever be remembered.
In addition to his wife, Larry is survived by three children, Cory L. Rathman (Kathy) of Lancaster, Kelly A. Cherrie (Daniel) of Reinholds, and Brooke L. McCracken (Joshua) of Ephrata; seven grandchildren, Ben and Avery Rathman, Anna and Emily Cherrie, and Meg, Tanner, and Alec McCracken; and two siblings, Joanne Fritz and Kenneth Rathman.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions to Salem E & R Church, P.O. Box D, Reamstown, PA 17567.
You are invited to view the Live Stream Memorial Service on Facebook at www.facebook.com/GoodSipler on Sat., July 11th at 9:30 a.m., officiated by Reverend Joel Hertzog. Larry's final resting place is in Salem Union Cemetery, Reamstown. www.goodfuneral.com