Larry L. Rankin, 74 of Conestoga passed away at Lancaster General Hospital on Thursday afternoon, November 17, 2022.
Family and friends are respectfully invited to attend Larry's memorial service on Saturday, January 7, 2023 at 11 AM from the Melanie B. Scheid Funeral Directors & Cremation Services, 3225 Main Street, Conestoga, PA. Friends will be received at the funeral home on Saturday, January 7, 2023 from 10 to 11 AM. Interment will be held in the Millersville Mennonite Cemetery. For other information, please call 717-872-1779.
