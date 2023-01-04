Larry L. Rankin

Larry L. Rankin

Larry L. Rankin, 74 of Conestoga passed away at Lancaster General Hospital on Thursday afternoon, November 17, 2022.

Family and friends are respectfully invited to attend Larry's memorial service on Saturday, January 7, 2023 at 11 AM from the Melanie B. Scheid Funeral Directors & Cremation Services, 3225 Main Street, Conestoga, PA. Friends will be received at the funeral home on Saturday, January 7, 2023 from 10 to 11 AM. Interment will be held in the Millersville Mennonite Cemetery. For other information, please call 717-872-1779.

Melanie B. Scheid Funeral Directors

& Cremation Services

Conestoga & Lancaster

Plant a tree in memory of Larry Rankin
A living tribute »

LNP Media Group, Inc.

Tags

Melanie B Scheid Funeral Directors & Cremation Services, The Gundel Chapel

3225 Main Street
Conestoga, PA 17516
+1(717)872-1779
www.thegundelchapel.com/

Sign up for our newsletter