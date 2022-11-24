Larry L. Rankin, 74 of Conestoga passed away at Lancaster General Hospital on Thursday afternoon, November 17, 2022. Born in Lancaster on February 21, 1948, he was the son of the late Nelson W. and Gladys J. Houpt Rankin.
Larry graduated from Penn Manor High School in 1966. He served two tours in Vietnam while serving with the United States Marine Corps from 1966 to 1970. He retired from Millersville University in 2007 where he was postmaster. Larry was a life member of the Millersville-Manor VFW Post 7294. Larry enjoyed hunting and doing yardwork. A guy who enjoyed being by himself, Larry found sitting on his porch and smoking his pipe being his favorite pastime.
Larry is survived by his daughter, Jennie R. Rankin, companion of Jaime Salcedo of Stockton, California; granddaughter, Alexandra Salcedo and grandson, Isaac Salcedo and his great-granddaughter, Audrina Salceda. He is also survived by his brother, David N. Rankin of Manheim and his nephews, David and Cory Rankin.
Family and friends are respectfully invited to attend Larry's memorial service on Saturday, January 7, 2023 at 11 AM from the Melanie B. Scheid Funeral Directors & Cremation Services, 3225 Main Street, Conestoga, PA. Friends will be received at the funeral home on Saturday, January 7, 2023 from 10 to 11 AM. Interment will be held in the Millersville Mennonite Cemetery. For other information please call 717-872-1779 or to submit an online condolence visit www.melaniebscheidfh.com.
