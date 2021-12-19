Larry L. Kise, 84, of Columbia, PA, passed away on Friday, December 17, 2021. He was the son of the late Cedric and Mary (Gillette) Kise, and the husband of the late Jeannette Y. (Moore) Kise, to whom he was married for 64 years. He is survived by a large family.
Larry proudly served his country in the United States Air Force. He retired as a truck driver and member of the bridge crew from Penn Dot after 22 years. He was a member of various clubs and organizations, including the OWLS, Catholic War Vets, American Legion, VFW, and the Lower Club. Larry enjoyed hunting, fishing, and spending time in Juniata County, PA.
A private graveside service for Larry will be held at Fort Indiantown Gap National Cemetery at the discretion of the family. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to The Wounded Warrior Project at support.woundedwarriorproject.org.
Arrangements by the Clyde W. Kraft Funeral Home, Columbia/Landisville.