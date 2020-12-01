Larry L. Hehnly, 72, of Stevens, passed away on Wednesday, November 25, 2020, at WellSpan Ephrata Community Hospital.
He was born in Schoeneck to the late Harry and Mary (Brumbach) Hehnly and was the husband of the late Brenda (Hammer) Hehnly who passed away in 1989.
He loved dirt track racing.
Larry worked as a truck driver for WEH prior to his retirement. He also hauled Amish around.
Larry is survived by three daughters, Melissa, wife of Jay Weber of Ephrata, Melinda Hehnly of Stevens, and Marcy Hehnly of Utah; three grandchildren, Tyler Sweigart, Brandon and Cheyenne Hilton; a brother, Ronald Hehnly, two sisters, Doris McNally and Deborah Trout.
In addition to his parents and wife, he was preceded in death by a brother, Rodney Hehnly and a sister, Barbara Landis.
Services are private at the convenience of the family.
Arrangements by Roseboro Stradling Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc., Denver. Online condolences can be given at roseborostradling.com.
