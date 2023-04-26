Larry L. Hammer, 80, of Manheim, passed away on Sunday, April 23, 2023 at Paramount Senior Living, Maytown. Born in Lancaster, he was the son of the late Leo P. and Anna Mae Ludwig Hammer.
Larry proudly served in the Pennsylvania National Guard. He owned and Operated Hammer's Heavy-Duty Towing, Lancaster as well as Hammer's Body Shop, Manheim. Larry also worked as a service manager for Phillip's Ford Manheim.
In 1966 Larry drove for Ford Motor Company, represented by Phillips Ford and won the National Championship for the York U.S. 30 drag race. He was a lover of cars and of all animals especially his dogs throughout the years, all of which were a faithful and loyal companion to him.
Larry was the last of his immediate family.
A special thank you to the staff at both Paramount Senior Living and Grane Hospice for their compassionate care that they gave to Larry during his illness.
Relatives and friends and respectfully invited to attend Larry's Graveside Service on Friday, April 28, 2023 at 2:00 PM at Ruhl's United Methodist Cemetery, 4810 Elizabethtown Road, Manheim, PA, 17545. Those desiring can send contributions in Larry's name to the Pet Pantry of Lancaster, 26 Millersville Road, Lancaster, PA 17603. To send on-line condolences, please visit, www.BuchFuneral.com.
