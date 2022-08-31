Larry L. Feirick, age 85, went home to be with the Lord, August 24, 2022, with family by his side. Larry was born August 19, 1937, in Northumberland (Norry) PA to Harry N. Feirick and Dorothy E. (Marshall) Feirick. He was the youngest of six children.
Larry lived with an open heart, constantly looking to connect with others. He enjoyed serving others and considered everyone special; worthy of being known and appreciated. Larry was a hard worker who committed his life to his family, and God. He was warm, friendly, and known for his contagious hearty belly laugh. Larry enjoyed hosting pig roasts, catering and gave generously to social and religious organizations.
Larry graduated in 1956 from Northumberland High School (Go Pine Knotters), and in 1957 from Fork Union Military Academy. On his 19th birthday Larry was baptized in the Susquehanna River after coming to know the Lord through Good News Club and the Wordless Book.
Larry played semi-pro football for the Columbia Raiders and the Harrisburg Capitals where he was a starting running back who played both offense and defense positions. He was a PIAA Football Official.
Larry began his career with Pennsylvania Power & Light (PPL) as a lineman, climbing poles before the implementation of bucket trucks. In 1971 he transitioned from first class lineman to Right of Way Agent and retired from PPL in 1995. After retiring from PPL, Larry continued to work as a consultant for Transmission and Electric Companies until retiring at age 76. Larry also held a Real Estate license.
In addition to working for PPL, Larry owned and operated several bakeries, opening his first bakery with his brother-in-law prior to graduating from high school. Over the years Larry sold baked goods at Central Market, Lancaster, Bird-in-Hand Farmers Market, Bird-inHand, and the former Triple G Dairy, Denver, PA.
Larry was a member of Calvary Church for over 38 years where he served as a fifth grade Sunday school teacher. Larry enjoyed helping with Conestoga Valley School District's Bible Adventure Club. When his musical wife, Pat, passed earlier this year, Larry organized hymn singing with new friends at Village Manor, Brethren Village.
Larry was preceded in death by his wife, Patricia Jayne Young, four siblings: Anna (Clark) Binderup, LaRena (Eddie) Spotts, Tom (Jane Weaver), Mary (Melvin) Eby and brother-in-law, Harry Anderson.
Larry is survived by sons, Lee (Esther Stralnic), Camp Hill, PA, Jeffrey (Carol Barber), Lafayette, IN, daughters Melody (Greg) Dillman, Leola, PA and M.J. Feirick, Lancaster, PA, sister Nancy (Harry Anderson), Lancaster, PA, eight grandchildren in order by birth: Jedd (Kim Wertz) Dillman, Thomas Feirick, Cole Dillman, Alicia Dillman Shuey (Peter Shuey). Rory Feirick, Calvin Feirick, Cathy Feirick, Josiah Feirick and great-grandson, Simon Shuey.
The family will welcome guests on October 22, 2022, from 10:00-11:00 followed by a Memorial Service at Calvary Church, 1051 Landis Valley Road, Lancaster, PA 17601. Please stay to share in light refreshments, laughter and memories following the service.
The family would like to extend heartfelt appreciation to Hospice and Community Care for their support, compassion and kindness to both Larry and wife, Pat.
Donations in honor or memory of Larry or Pat may be sent to Hospice and Community Care Development Office, 685 Good Drive, Lancaster, PA 17601. To leave the family an online condolence, please visit: SnyderFuneralHome.com
