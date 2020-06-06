Larry L. Becker

Larry L. "Noodle" Becker, 81, of Elizabethtown passed away peacefully on Thursday, June 4, 2020 at Select Specialty Hospital, Harrisburg. He was the son of the late Marlin and Martha Braungard Becker. He was the loving husband of Shirley Heistand Becker with whom he shared 57 years of marriage. Noodle retired as a foreman for Stief Concrete Inc., New Holland. He was a former member of Salem United Methodist Church, Manheim. Noodle was a member of the Hope Fire Engine and Hose Company #1 of Manheim, the Elizabethtown American Legion, Post 329, and the Elizabethtown VFW. He proudly served in the United States Navy.
Surviving in addition to his wife is a son, Larry Becker, Jr., companion of Connie Groff, a daughter, Tina wife of Kenneth E. Fanus, Jr., both of Elizabethtown, four grandchildren: Larry III, Kory, Larissa, Kathryn, four great grandchildren: Lilly Mae, Autumn, Rya, Quinlee, a brother Marlin Becker, Jr. of Manheim and a sister, Joann Zug of Lancaster.
Services and interment will be private and at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, those desiring may send contributions in Noodle's memory to Hope Fire Engine and Hose Company #1 of Manheim, 83 South Main Street, Manheim, PA 17545. To send the family online condolences, please visit: www.BuchFuneral.com