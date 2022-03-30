Larry K. Webster, 79, of Elizabethtown, passed away on Monday, March 28, 2022, at Penn Medicine Lancaster General Hospital. Born Friday, May 29, 1942, in Williamsport, PA, he was the son of the late Kenneth and Julia (Patt) Webster. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his stepmother, Florence Webster, who raised Larry following his mother's death. Larry was married to Nancy L. (Fatzinger) Webster on October 18, 1980.
A Veteran, Larry proudly served with the U.S. Navy from 1961-65. He retired from Verizon (formerly Bell Telephone) as a Chief Switchman. He was also a member of the Abraham C. Treichler Masonic Lodge #682, F.&A.M., the Moose Lodge & Optimist Club as well as a member of Sell Chapel at Masonic Village.
Larry graduated from Central Dauphin class of 1960 where he was a member of the wrestling team. He continued his love of wrestling in the Navy. Larry coached for over 30 years in Etown Sports-most recently Etown Junior High/JV Football. He always carried in his wallet and lived by the following: "One hundred years from now it will not matter what my bank account was, the sort of house I lived in, or the car I drove. But the world may be different because I was important in the life of a child".
In addition to his wife of over 42 years, he is survived by two children: Jason Webster (Anna), Joel Webster (Brandy Spielman), as well as Brandy's daughter, Victoria, all of Tucson, AZ. Also surviving are a granddaughter, Juliette Webster (Papi's buddy who added so much love and joy to his life), and a brother, Charlie Webster (Jeanne), of Harrisburg, as well as Larry's extended family and caring friends.
Services will be held on Monday, April 4, 2022, in Sell Chapel at Masonic Village, One Masonic Drive, Elizabethtown, PA 17022. A Masonic Service, accorded by the Abraham C. Treichler Masonic Lodge No. 682, F.&A.M., will begin at 11:30 AM. Following the Masonic Service, the Memorial Service will begin with The Reverend A. Preston Van Deursen officiating. Interment will follow in Indiantown Gap National Cemetery, Annville, PA, with military honors. A viewing will be held in Sell Chapel from 10:30 AM until the time of the service on Monday. Arrangements have been entrusted with the Miller-Finkenbinder Funeral Home, 130 North Market Street, Elizabethtown, PA 17022, 717-367-1543.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Larry's memory to any organization that will benefit a United States Veteran.
