Larry K. Geib, 75, of Willow Street, passed away on Thursday, January 6, 2022 at UPMC Lititz. Born in New Providence, he was the son of the late Robert E., Sr. and Mabel K. (Lawrence) Geib.
Larry was a graduate of Lampeter-Strasburg High School, class of 1965. Over the years he worked in retail sales, including Hills Department Store, then he worked in manufacturing at Dart Container, retiring with 14 years of service. After retirement, Larry worked part-time at Kmart in Willow Street.
In his spare time, Larry could be found playing bingo, shooting pool, or going shopping. He appreciated the simple things in life and enjoyed watching nature when sitting under a shade tree, spending time with and having conversations with family and friends, attending cookouts, and having many good times. He also grew to enjoy the companionship of his family’s German Shepherd. In recent years, Larry finally achieved a life-long goal of attending a New Year’s Day Mummers Parade in Philadelphia.
He is survived by his brothers, Robert Geib, Jr., of New Providence, and Carl Geib, husband of Joanne, of Cochranville; a sister, Linda Geib, of Strasburg; and many nieces and nephews.
A Memorial Service will be held at 4:00 p.m. on Friday, January 14, 2022 at Grace Community Church of Willow Street, 212 Peach Bottom Road, Willow Street, PA 17584, with a time of visitation at the church from 3 p.m. to 4 p.m. Interment will be private.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Larry’s memory to The Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson’s Research at Donation Processing, The Michael J. Fox Foundation, P.O. Box 5014, Hagerstown, MD 21741-5014.
