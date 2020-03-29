Larry Joe Durbin, 78, of Narvon, went home to be with the Lord on Thursday, March 26, 2020, at Reading Hospital, after a brief battle with cancer.
He was married for 57 years to his devoted wife, Elane Neidig Durbin. Born in Canalou, MO, he was the son of the late Byford E. and Cleona Greenlee Durbin.
Larry, or Joe as everyone called him, served in the U.S. Navy during the Vietnam War. He spent much of his career as a plant manager, first at National Rolling Mills in Malvern and then at Hoffman Industries in Sinking Spring. He and his wife attended Twin Valley Bible Chapel for many years, where he served as an elder, deacon, and youth leader. He served a term on the ELANCO School Board. Joe competed in fast-pitch softball, having played on and managed several teams. After retirement, Joe enjoyed golfing and spending his winters in North Port, FL.
Surviving besides his wife are two daughters, Andrea D. wife of Curtis Berstler of Westminster, MD and Candace D. wife of Ronald Barnes of Indianapolis, IN; five grandchildren, Erin Esbensen, wife of Thomas, Andrew Berstler, Zachary Barnes, Molly Barnes, and Betsy Barnes; a brother, Byford Ray, husband of Lisa Durbin of Jacksonville, FL and a sister, Phyllis Bartlet of St. Louis, MO.
Due to the Coronavirus Pandemic, a private service will be followed by interment at the Indiantown Gap National Cemetery. A public memorial service will be held at a later date to be announced.
To honor his work with the youth ministry and in lieu of flowers, donations can be sent to Twin Valley Bible Chapel, Narvon, PA, for their teen ministry work.
To send an online condolence to the family, visit www.GroffEckenroth.com. Arrangements by the Groff High Funeral Home, New Holland, PA.
