Larry Gene Rhoads, 72, of Akron, PA, passed away on Wednesday, January 12, 2022. Born in Ephrata, he was the son of the late Daniel E. and Anna F. Rhoads.
He was an avid sports fan, especially the St. Louis Cardinals and the Philadelphia Eagles. Larry will be dearly missed by his friends and family. He worked for Sauder Eggs for many years.
Larry is survived by his daughter, Sherri, wife of Mark Pogwist; his grandson, Cory Hirst, Jr.; his sister, Judy Rhoads, and his brother, Daniel Rhoads, Jr.; along with his beloved cat, Peppy.
A Funeral Service will be held on Wednesday, January 19, 2022, at 2:00 p.m. at The Groffs Family Funeral Home, 528 W. Orange Street, Lancaster, PA 17603. Friends are welcome to greet the family at 1:00 p.m. Burial service will immediately follow at Riverview Burial Park.
