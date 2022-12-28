Larry G. Specht, 70, of Elizabethtown, passed away peacefully on Sunday, December 25, 2022, at Hershey Medical Center. Born Sunday, August 3, 1952, in Philadelphia, he was the son of the late Robert E. and Olive E. (Summers) Specht. He was married to Sally Ann (Fausnacht) Specht on September 18, 1976.
An avid hunter and fisherman, Larry was a true outdoorsman. If he wasn't in the woods or on the stream, you could find him touring country roads with his friend Ed on his Harley Davidson motorcycle. Above all, he will be remembered as a loving Pappy to his family and the smiling Pap' to his friends.
In addition to his wife of over 46 years, he is survived by two children: Laurie A. McCarthy, of Elizabethtown, and Jordan E. Specht, married to Meghan, of Mount Airy, MD, and two sisters: Debby Wagner and Sally Gerber. Also surviving are three grandchildren: Emmy, Scarlett, and Jack McCarthy, of Elizabethtown. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Robert Specht, Jr., and his foster parents, Richard and Maryann Jordan.
A Celebration of Larry's Life will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, December 30th at Lawn Evangelical Congregational Church, 5566 Elizabethtown Road, Lawn, PA 17041 with visitation with the family beginning at 10:15 a.m.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Lawn EC Church in Larry's memory and mailed to the church address above.
Memories and condolences may be shared at: www.FinkenbinderFamily.com