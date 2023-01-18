Larry F. Lint, 70, of Ephrata, passed away on Thursday, January 12, 2023, at his home.
He was born in Dubois, PA, to the late Roy E. and Suzzane (Girerd) Lint and was the husband of Leonila "Linda" M. (Martin) Lint with whom he shared 25 years of marriage.
He was an active member of Our Mother of Perpetual Help Catholic Church and a Eucharistic Minister for many years.
Larry proudly retired from the U.S. Navy after 24 years of service and later from the PA Department of Health after 21 years.
In addition to his wife, Larry is survived by daughter, Maryann Lint; step-children, Jerrilyn and Jerry, and seven siblings, Mickey, Audree, Nancy, Annie, Betty, Bernadette, and Paul Lint.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two siblings, Morris and Jerry Lint.
A viewing will be held on Monday, January 23rd, from 9:00 to 10:00 a.m., at Our Mother of Perpetual Help Catholic Church, 320 Church Avenue, Ephrata. A Mass of Christian Burial celebration will follow at 10:00 a.m. with Fr. Jim Szobonya, C.Ss.R as celebrant. Final commendation and farewell will be held in St. John Cantius Cemetery, Windber, PA.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Larry's memory may be made to Our Mother of Perpetual Help Catholic Church, 320 Church Avenue, Ephrata, PA 17522.
Arrangements by Stradling Funeral Homes, Inc., Akron/Ephrata. Online condolences can be given at stradlingfuneralhome.com.