Larry E. Zerbe, 60, of Denver, passed away Wednesday, November 10, 2021. Born in Lancaster, he was a son of Clayton C. Zerbe & the late Virginia E. (Jenks).
Larry was a graduate of Governor Mifflin High School, class of 1977, and Millersville University. He worked for many years, self-employed, as a contractor. He was a master carpenter, taking great pride in his work. Larry enjoyed art and writing and had a great love for nature and being outdoors. Traveling and adventure were always part of Larry’s life; he had resided in New York, California, Arkansas, and Hawaii, each a part of his unique journey. Larry’s kind and gentle nature will be missed.
In addition to his father, Larry is survived by three siblings, Sharon Petti of Lancaster, Clayton Zerbe, Jr. of West Reading, and Sheryl Rathman of Denver, and dear friend, David Gammas of New York, NY.
Larry’s family is grateful for the support and kindness of David Grammas, he has been a true friend to Larry over the years. Also, a special thanks to our family’s funeral director, Marie Sipler.
A graveside service will be held on Thursday, Nov. 18th at 11:00 a.m. in Muddy Creek Cemetery, 10 S. Muddy Creek Rd., Denver, PA 17517.
