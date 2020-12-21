Larry E. Wenger, 83, went home to be with his Lord on Friday, December 18, 2020, at Ephrata Manor after a breif illness.
Born in Adamstown, he was the son of the late Eli M. and Dorothy (Gamber) Wenger.
Larry was a graduate of Ephrata High School, class of 1955. After graduation, he served four years in the U.S. Air Force. He worked for a few local radio stations, then for the cable division of D&E Telephone (now Blue Ridge) for many years. He then moved to California in the 80's where he worked for a TV cable company until retirement. After retiring he did maintenance for an apartment complex his son managed. After retiring from that in 2015 he moved to Austin, TX to be near his younger son. In 2018, he moved back to Ephrata.
He attended Christian Fellowship Church, New Holland.
Larry is survived by a son, Donavon E. Wenger of Austin, TX; a granddaughter, Veronica Wenger of CA; two brothers, Roger (Pearl) Wenger of Jersey Shore, PA, Thomas (Joanne) Wenger of Pasadena, MD; two sisters, Joyce (Dale) Enck of Denver, Sylvia (Peter) Jones of Conwy, Wales, UK and many nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a son, Robert E. Wenger of CA in 2015.
Services will be held at a later date.
Kindly omit flowers.
Arrangements by Roseboro Stradling Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc., Denver. Online condolences can be given at roseborostradling.com.
