Larry E. Weaver, 72, of Bausman, passed away on August 22, 2023, at his residence. He was the husband of Jody Kimmich Vatter Weaver.
Larry was born in Ephrata, PA to Ivan W. & Naomi H. Weaver
Larry attended Conestoga Valley High School and entered the workforce upon graduation. He was employed by Beitzel Spraying and was well known in the poultry industry, building relationships that would last decades. In 1995, he created his own company serving many of these same customers in multiple capacities. After retirement, Larry worked with Community Action Program, helping others with housing needs, and again building relationships.
In his younger years, Larry attended Conestoga Church of the Brethren and recently was affiliated with Grace Lutheran Church in Lancaster. He took an interest in radio sermons and was seeking his calling in Christ.
Larry enjoyed 60’s music and cars, attending car show events with his sons and grandkids, and spinning records on weekends. He also yearned to fish and loved sitting along a creek, regardless of if the fish were biting. He thoroughly enjoyed fishing trips with his grandkids.
In addition to his wife, Jody, Larry is survived by his children: Victoria Weaver of Lititz, Chad Weaver (Joanna) of West York, and Josh Weaver (Cheryl) of Strasburg; Stepchildren: Kaysee McMillen (Dwayne), Ray Vatter III (Amanda), Kelly Shirk, Ryan Vatter (Christy), Josh Vatter (Chelsea), and Jena Altland (Zach); 30 Grandchildren; 3 Great-Grandchildren; brothers and sisters, Linda (Terry) Bohannon of Lititz, Ray (Caroline) of Delta, CO, Fay Valentine of Terre Hill, Sharon Foley of Rocky Mount, VA, & Donna (Gregg) Kennedy of New Holland; as well as his former wife, Debra Keller, of Painted Post, NY.
Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend a gathering celebrating Larry’s life at Strasburg Mennonite Church, 1514 Village Road, Strasburg PA 17579 on November 4th, 2023 from 1pm until 5pm.In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to American Diabetes Association. To send an online condolence, please visit SnyderFuneralHome.com