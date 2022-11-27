Larry E. Styer of Old Town, FL, passed away on Monday, November 7th. He was 73. Larry was born and raised in the southern end of Lancaster County. He was the son of the late Lawrence and Maude (McVey) Styer.
In his life he learned to be a master craftsman of many trades, some of which were skills passed down from his father, but mostly self-taught out of stubbornness with the determination to do things his way. His ability to construct and weld any of his creative ideas were limitless.
His love for truck driving took him from coast to coast as an owner/operator as well as a valued employee for other companies. When he wasn't on the road or working on a project you could find him watching some form of racing, go karting, boating and camping at Craft Haven, playing cards, shooting pool or having a drink with friends. Larry loved to cook delicious food and entertain his friends. He was always spontaneous; you never knew what he was going to say or do next. If you were with Larry, you were laughing and having fun!
He has left behind the love of his life, Barbara (Riley), a daughter, Jessica Kinsey (Justin), sons Darryl Fulton (Tabetha) and TJ Fulton (Christina), eight grandchildren, his caring sister Barbara Watts and a nephew, Larry Herr.
Larry and Barb retired and moved to Old Town Florida twelve years ago, where the family will host a Celebration of Life on January 28, 2023.
