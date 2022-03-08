Larry E. Snavely, 69, of Manheim, beloved husband, father, grandfather, brother and friend passed away on Sunday, March 6, 2022 at Brethren Village. Born in Lancaster, he was the son of the late Clarence and Esther Gingrich Snavely. He was the loving husband of Donna M. Conner Snavely and they observed their 45th wedding anniversary in February. Larry served on the Penn Township Police Department for 37 years, before retiring after 15 years as Chief of Police. Following retirement from the police force, he worked for ten years at Brethren Village with the security department and transportation coordinator. He was a faithful member of East Fairview Church of the Brethren for 60 years and a member of Mastersonville Fire Company. He enjoyed camping and spending quality time with his grandchildren.
Surviving in addition to his wife Donna is a daughter, Michelle Snavely companion of Stacy Beamer of Ephrata and a son, Matthew husband of Tiffany Snavely of Myerstown; three grandchildren: Rylin, Finn, and Harper, and a sister, Judy wife of Ron Moore of Manheim.
A special thank you to all the caregivers and staff at Brethren Village for taking such great care of Larry. Larry is BV Strong.
Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend Larry's Funeral Service at East Fairview Church of the Brethren, 1187 Fairview Road, Manheim, on Saturday, March 12, 2022 at 2:00 PM. There will be a viewing at the church on Friday, March 11, 2022 from 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM and again on Saturday from 1:00 PM until the time of service. Interment in the adjoining church cemetery. In lieu of flowers, those desiring may send contributions in Larry's memory to East Fairview Church of the Brethren, 1187 Fairview Road, Manheim, PA 17545 or Brethren Village, Development Dept., 3001 Lititz Pike, Lititz, PA 17543. To send the family online condolences, please visit: www.BuchFuneral.com