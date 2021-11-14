Larry E. Reinhart, 62, of Refton passed to his heavenly home on November 11, 2021, at Lancaster General Hospital after a lengthy illness. Born in Lancaster, he was the son of the late Roy R. and Eva M. (Johnson) Reinhart.
He is survived by a son Timothy James (TJ) Reinhart (Nesha Stoltzfus) of Refton, a brother Edward L. (Mary Etta) of Quarryville, and a nephew Steven of Dauphin, PA and a niece Susan of Parkville, MD.
He was a 1977 graduate of Lampeter-Strasburg High School. Larry worked for many years as a self-employed carpenter. In later years he was a fire police instructor and transported vehicles for a local auto dealer.
He was happiest working on his David Bradley tractors and working in his garden raising blackberries and hot peppers. He also enjoyed visiting Chincoteague and Assateague Islands and attending Solanco and West Lampeter Fairs. He also enjoyed attending Rough and Tumble each year in Kinzers.
A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, December 18 at 2 pm at the Refton Fire Hall, 99 Church Street, Refton PA.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the West Willow Fire Company, 192 West Willow Road, Willow Street, PA 17584. reynoldsandshivery.com