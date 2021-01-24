Larry E. Neiss, 76, of Lancaster went to be with the Lord on Monday, January 18, 2021 at Conestoga View. He was the son of the late Elwood S. and Betty (Powell) Neiss.
Larry obtained his GED from J.P. McCaskey High School and retired from Servomation. He was most happy attending Grace Community Church and helping where needed at the church.
Larry was a devoted son who took care of his mother in her sickness.
Until COVID, he and his brother, Barry and their special friend, JD Book, ate breakfast most mornings at the Silver Spring Restaurant. The three of them also went fishing and boating together.
In earlier years, he was a frequent visitor at Gettysburg, attending enactments and studying its history. He repeatedly watched John Wayne movies and even talked about them until his passing.
His surviving siblings are, Elwood "Woody" (Barbara), Tom (Judy), Gary (companion Terri) and nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his brother, Barry, who passed away on December 18, 2020.
Services will be private at the convenience of the family. To leave an online condolence for the family, please visit: www.DeBordSnyder.com 717-394-4097
