Larry E. Landis, 70, formerly of Lititz, PA and Canton, GA, passed away on August 11, 2021. He was the husband of Beth Hogan, and died unexpectedly at their home in Rock Island, Tennessee. The son of Richard O. and Ella Mae Landis, Larry was a 1969 graduate of Warwick Union High School, Lititz, PA, and a former sergeant in the United States Air Force during the Viet Nam War, having been trained as an aircraft munitions loader and also as a missile silo security guard. He was a talented and creative amateur photographer.
He is survived by his brother, Richard Landis, of Manheim, PA; five stepchildren, nine grandchildren, and four great-grandchildren. Larry was a loving brother, husband, and stepfather. He was a Dad in every way that matters. Larry was the kindest, gentlest man, filled with so much love, and a friend to all he met. He loved nature, being outdoors, animals, and laughing, but hated the cold. He was constantly learning and seeking spiritual enlightenment, serving as a role model to so many.
Private services will be held at the Georgia National Cemetery Chapel in Canton, Georgia, on Friday, October 1, 2021.
