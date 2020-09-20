Larry E. Heller, 77, died at his home in New Holland on September 13. He was born on August 2, 1943 in Galion, OH to Warren and Gertrude.
Larry graduated from Galion H.S., earned a BS in Agricultural Engineering from Ohio State University and served in the Army in Germany from 1967-1969. Larry worked at Sperry New Holland (CNH) for most of his career.
He is survived by his wife of 53 years, Janet (Dietrich), sisters, Arlene Anderson and Judy Spangler of Galion, OH, and children, Matthew (Johanna) of Glendora, CA, Andrew (Shelley Cavalieri) of Toledo, OH, Anne Marie (Rob Nye) of Lancaster, PA and Laura of Lancaster, PA and grandchildren: Aurelia, Lucia, Elke and Herbert.
Larry was a supportive father, always ready to offer advice on a wide range of topics like changing oil, buying a house or planning a road trip. He deeply enjoyed spending weekends and evenings farming and caring for horses. His love for music was expressed throughout his life by playing the accordion and tuba and singing bass in the church choir. He obtained his pilot's license, and had an abiding interest in small aircraft. He was involved in square dancing and volunteering, and was passionate about OSU football, Volkswagens, biodiesel, trains, travel and making applesauce from his own trees. Larry was a member of New Holland Grace Brethren and in later years attended Calvary Church.
Private services were held at Indiantown Gap National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the Lancaster Farmland Trust to honor Larry's passion for agriculture. To send an online condolence, please visit: SnyderFuneralHome.com