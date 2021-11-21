Larry “Ditty” Eugene Michael, 80, of Lancaster, passed away at Lancashire Hall on Saturday, November 13, 2021. He was the loving husband of Janice (Snyder) Michael. Together, they shared 52 years of marriage.
Born in Lancaster on October 4, 1941, Larry was the son of the late Clyde and Esther (Fritsch) Michael. He was raised Catholic and attended St. Mary’s Catholic Church in his youth. He worked as a Machinist for Kunzler & Company. Larry was a member of the In and Out Club, the Fin and Feathers Beneficial Association, and the Rainmakers Association. He was a talented musician and enjoyed playing the guitar and piano. He was quick with a joke and would love to talk politics.
In addition to his wife, Larry is survived by his daughters, Darla Michael and her companion, Chris McKinney; and Lorrie Michael and her companion, Richard McKinney; his grandchildren, Shane and his wife, Callie; Tommy and his wife, Mai Houa; and Christina and her husband, Thien-An; his great-grandchildren, Ethan, Haiden, Aden, Aubrey, and Maximus; and his brothers, Jerry Michael and Kenny Michael and his wife, Betty. He was preceded in death by his brothers, Clyde Michael and Skip Michael; and his sisters, Joan Eichenberger and Margaret “Peggy” Michael.
Services are private and at the convenience of the family. To give online condolences, please visit:
A living tribute »