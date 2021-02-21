Larry Davis, 61, of Elizabethtown, passed away peacefully on Monday February 15, 2021 at Hospice Mount Joy. He was born in Bedford, Ohio and was the son of late Harold and Doris Davis. He was the beloved husband of Kimberly Ann (Newell) Davis. They were married September 7, 2010 and celebrated ten loving years of marriage together.
Larry proudly served in the United States Marine Corps from 1977 to 1982 with an honorable discharge. He then started a career in construction and became part owner of Elm Ridge Construction and E.R.C Developers where he devoted 37 years. He was a kind and patient man who was highly respected in his profession. He will always be remembered by his warm smile and good nature.
Larry was always an active man, in his free time he enjoyed sports and being outdoors. He also volunteered his time with the Big Brothers and Little Brothers organization of Lancaster. He was a letterman in baseball and soccer which he played in an adult league well into his forties. He was an avid hunter, fisher, and loved riding his 4-wheeler at his cabin in Potter County. Larry was the type of man who always stayed busy and helped anyone he could. His generosity no matter how large or small will never be forgotten.
He is survived by two daughters: Erica Shoemaker wife of Scott of Chambersburg and Michelle Davis partner of Grady Maharg of Mount Joy; two stepchildren: Kristopher Knier husband of Kirsta of Cumming, PA and Rochelle Knier fiancée of Billy Logeman of Reinholds; and ten loving grandchildren: Reese and Jordyn Shoemaker, Amiyah and Kellese Maharg, Noelle, Nash, Tyler, and Tessa Knier, Gabriel Krieter and Brock Logeman. Larry is also survived by two brothers: Glen husband of Diane of Lancaster, Frank husband of Jennifer of Stevens; and three sisters: Vicky wife of Doug Frymyer of Lititz, Patricia wife of Neal Ressler of Leola, and Karen Davis of Lancaster.
As we are all aware life is certainly anything but normal and we struggle to adapt in the circumstances. We have a small private service planned at Fort Indiantown Gap. He will be laid to rest with military honors. We will give Larry the proper send off by hosting a celebration of life event at the beginning of July close to his birthday. This way we can honor his life's successes and invite all whose lives were touched and impacted to celebrate with us. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Larry's memory to the pancreatic cancer society. To send an online condolence, please visit SnyderFuneralHome.com