Larry D. Zook, 92, of New Providence, PA, went home to meet his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Saturday, February 25, 2023.
He was married to Terice for 48 years and was a self-employed masonry contractor for 26 years. He built most of the Burger Kings in Lancaster County. Larry served for 8 years in the U.S. Marine Corps during the Korean War. In 1963, he bought and ran a soft drink company called "Barts Better Beverages" in Georgetown, PA. He bottled, sold, and delivered soft drinks for about 3 years.
In his younger years he enjoyed showing horses and competing in fast-paced events such as pole-bending. His favorite pastimes were surf fishing at Indian River Inlet, camping, and traveling with his family.
In addition to his wife, he leaves behind his children, Betty Whitehead (Dave), Shirley Zook, Judy Kipp, Joan Schmidt (Paul), Larry Zook, Jr., Lester Zook, and Lenny Zook (Madeline); his brother, Glenn Zook; his sisters, Rhoda Mast, Ruth Stoltzfus, and Beth Eby; 23 grandchildren; 25 great-grandchildren; 1 great great-grandchild, and several nieces and nephews.
Per his wishes there will be no services.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Hospice and Community Care, 4075 Old Harrisburg Pike, Mount Joy, PA 17552.
Arrangements entrusted to Central PA Cremation Society, Inc.