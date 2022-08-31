Larry D. Ruth, 79, of Manheim, and formerly of Lancaster, PA, passed away on August 28, 2022. Born in Lancaster, he was the son of the late Harry and Elizabeth Ruth. Larry was the loving husband of Marilyn (Lintner) Ruth for 54 years.
He served proudly in the U.S. Navy for six years assigned to the U.S.S. Saratoga. Larry worked for Penn Dairies for 37 years before retiring in 2005. He loved his family, his beloved dog, Annie, Penn State football, and fishing in Chincoteague, VA.
In addition to his wife, Marilyn, he is survived by three children, Joe (Elizabeth) Kocevar-Weidinger, Stephanie (Ted) Downs, and Donna (Brian) Fortson, seven grandchildren, two great-grandchildren, and a sister, Rosellen Blessing. He was preceded in death by his brother, Harry Ruth, Jr., and sisters, Janice Sanchez and Arlene Spece.
Interment will be private and at the convenience of the family in Manheim Fairview Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Larry's memory may be sent to the charity of your choice. The family wishes to thank the ICU staff at Lancaster General Hospital for the excellent care they provided to him. To send the family on-line condolences, please visit: www.BuchFuneral.com