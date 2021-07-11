Larry C Pentz "Mr. Fix It"

Larry C. Pentz of Lancaster, PA passed away on July 4, 2021. He was the loving husband of Cheryl (Barley) Pentz. Together they shared 40 years of marriage. Larry was born on May 2, 1955 in Clearfield, PA to Elmo and Evelyn (Audry) Pentz.
After graduating from Clearfiled High School he attended Millersville University. He worked as a plant supervisor and manager for Permutit and KRB Machinery. Larry was an avid outdoorsman. He loved to be in nature's fields, forest, lakes and streams hunting and fishing.
Larry leaves behind to mourn his passing three sons, Ryan A. Pentz, Don H. Pentz, and Brent J. Steigerwald, 5 grandchildren and 2 great-grandchildren, his sister, Linda (Jimmy) Dutas, and his beloved dog, Penny.
Larry was a member of the American Legion club. He will be missed as a husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather and a good friend.
In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made in his name to The Humane League of Lancaster County, 2195 Lincoln Hwy. E., Lancaster, PA 17602
Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the DeBord Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory, 141 E. Orange Street, Lancaster, PA. Services for Larry will be private.
