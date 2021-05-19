Larry Baumgardner, 79, of New Providence and formerly of Hanover, beloved husband of Doris J. Baumgardner, passed away peacefully on Friday, May 14, 2021 at his home with his family by his side.
Born on Saturday, February 21, 1942 in Littlestown, he was a son of the late Fern and Naomi Baumgardner. He is also preceded in death by a step-son, Stephen Gunnett; a brother, Leroy Baumgardner; two grandchildren, Patrick and Michael Drury; and a brother-in-law, Merle Dubbs.
A member of the Lutheran faith, Larry attended Hanover High School and worked as a truck driver for Oehme Bakery in Lititz for many years, and had also been employed by the Manheim Auto Auction. An avid outdoorsman, he enjoyed fishing, hunting, and camping and was often found in front of the television watching one of his favorite shows. A fan of the Miami Dolphins, he was a member of the Millersville VFW Post #7294, the National Rifle Association, and was a proud Republican.
In addition to his wife of 47 years, survivors include five children, James Baumgardner and his wife, Meagan, Shari Sell, Richard Baumgardner and his girlfriend, Julie Sprenkle, Phillip Gunnett and his wife, Carmen, and William Gunnett; seven grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; a sister, Arlene Dubbs; and a brother, Lester Baumgardner.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, May 22, 2021 at 12PM at Panebaker Funeral Home & Cremation Care Center, Inc., 311 Broadway, Hanover with The Rev. Christopher Thomas officiating. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. Interment will be in Marburg Memorial Gardens.
Expressions of sympathy may be shared by visiting Panebaker FuneralHome.com
A living tribute »