Larry B. Sensenig, 57, of Manheim, died Saturday, March 19, 2022, at Penn State Hershey Medical Center. Born in Lancaster, he was the son of the late Amos B. and Alta R. (Burkholder) Sensenig.
Larry was a truck driver for over 25 years for Republic Services. He enjoyed working on his cars.
Surviving are five siblings: Irene wife of the late J. Gary Lefever, Lancaster, Mabel Sensenig, Elizabethtown, Elvin married to Bertha (Martin) Sensenig, Reinholds, Edward Sensenig and Norman Sensenig, both of Manheim.
He was preceded in death by three brothers: Lewis, Earl, and Roy Sensenig.
His funeral will be held on Friday, March 25, 2022, at 10 a.m. at Chiques Church, 4045 Sunnyside Rd., Manheim with Raymond Hoover and Albert Sensenig officiating. Interment will be in the adjoining church cemetery. A viewing will be held on Thursday from 6 8 p.m. at Garrett's Mill, 9 Terry Lane, Lebanon and at the church on Friday from 9 10 a.m. The Groff-High Funeral Home, New Holland is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be posted at www.groffeckenroth.com.
