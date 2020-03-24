Larry B. Moore, 79, formerly of Honey Brook and Gap, after a brief struggle with congestive heart failure died peacefully on Sunday, March 22, 2020, at Seasons Hospice and Palliative Care, Phoenixville.
Born on Friday, March 17, 1941, he was the son of the late Charles W. Moore and Anna A. (Miller) Moore.
Larry served as a medic in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War, stationed in Okinawa, Japan. He was most proud of earning his GED during this time period. After returning home, his new tattoo read "Born To Raise Hell" which he lived up to in his younger days! In his younger years, he enjoyed: Horseback riding, fox hunts, deer hunting in the mountains, deep sea fishing, annual trips to the Grand Old Opry with his older brother, Paul, especially taking the time to tour various Civil War battlefields. Larry especially loved to play the card game known as 'HOSS' and could become quite competitive. He also enjoyed the "Duke" John Wayne movies. Larry was employed in various jobs primarily as a welder and retired as an Amish market driver and meat cutter. He was a member of the Moose Lodge of Coatesville & the New Holland American Legion Post # 662.
He was preceded in death by his siblings, Paul Moore, Lillian DeHaven and Clara McCarraher.
He is survived by his sisters, Bette (Mel) Spotts, Mary Ann (Syl, Jr.) King and Linda (Ron) Zynn and several nieces and a nephew as well as great-nieces and nephews.
Although Larry never married, he made numerous friends over the years, especially his childhood friend, Donald Criswell, fondly known as "Chrissy" to the family. Larry will be greatly missed by his loving family. CHEERS & RIP BROTHER.
Respecting Larry's wishes, no funeral service will be held, and private inurnment of his cremated remains will take place at St. John's Episcopal Church Cemetery, (Compass,) in Gap, at the convenience of the family.
