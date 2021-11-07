It is with great sadness that the family announces the passing of Larry A. Donmoyer, 83, of Lititz, PA on Tuesday, November 2, 2021 at Luthercare in Lititz, PA. He was the devoted husband of Doris S. Donmoyer, with whom he celebrated 62 years of marriage.
He was the son of the late Robert G. and Emma Donmoyer.
Larry was an active member of the Lititz Moravian Church.
Graduating in 1955 from Rothsville High School, Larry then attended West Chester University graduating in 1959. He received his master’s degree in educational leadership from Temple University in 1962.
Larry was an educator for 42 years, including 35 as a Principal of Brownstown Elementary School, Conestoga Valley School District. Also, during his time as an educator, he worked as a teller at the Farmers First Bank for a number of years. After his retirement in 2001, he was employed part time in various jobs until 2015.
Larry was an avid sports fan who was a baseball umpire, basketball official, baseball coach, as well as a Phillies, Eagles, and Flyers fan. He took great joy in attending his children’s and grand-children’s sporting events. He also had a hobby of buying and selling sports cards and memorabilia. Larry and his wife spent many happy years traveling and searching for antiques.
He is survived by two sons, Devin Donmoyer (Tracy) of Lancaster and Darrin Donmoyer (Lisa) of Lititz. Also surviving are four grandchildren, Derek (Lauren), Brett (Rachel), Jordan (Kate) and Callie Spahr (Damon), three great-grandchildren, Dallas, Brunson and Ruby Kate Donmoyer, two brothers, Brian Donmoyer (Kathleen) of Lititz and Robert Donmoyer (June) of San Diego and one brother-in-law, Kenneth Stoner (Lottie) of Lititz.
A memorial service will be held at the Lititz Moravian Church in Lititz, PA on Wednesday, November 10 at 11:00 AM. There will be visitation from 9:00 – 11:00 AM in Eshbach Parlor prior to the service. Interment will be Tuesday for family in the Lititz Moravian Church cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, please send contributions to Lititz Moravian Book of Remembrance, 8 Church Square, Lititz, PA and/or Luthercare Benevolent Caring Fund, 600 E. Main St., Lititz.