Larry A. Braun, 97, of Elizabethtown, passed away on Thursday, July 18, 2019 at Elizabethtown Nursing and Rehabilitation Center. Born in Mount Joy, he was the son of the late Arthur and Velma (Hoffer) Braun. Larry was the husband of the late Erline J. (Mattera) Braun who passed away on January 10, 2015.
Larry retired from the United States Postal Service after 30 years of service in 1981. He previously worked as a contractor in Honolulu from 1946 to 1952. Larry enjoyed watching all sports especially the Philadelphia Phillies. He also enjoyed bowling and golfing.
Larry is survived by a son, Mark Braun of Wichita, KS. Also surviving are many grandchildren nieces and nephews.
Services will be private at the convenience of the family. To send an online condolence, please visit www.sheetzfuneralhome.com