Lane E. Jackson 1938 – 2019

Lane E. Jackson passed away on November 13, 2019 after a battle with cancer. He was born in West Grove, Pennsylvania on July 26, 1938 to the late M. Anita (Wason) and Everitt Jackson. Lane was raised on his family's farm in Nottingham and graduated from Oxford Area High School in 1956. He was drafted into the army in 1961 and was stationed in Verdun, France until 1963. While in Verdun, Lane earned a Sharpshooter badge for his rifle skills. Upon return, he worked at People's Bank of Oxford for 29 years as Vice President of Operations. Later, he began Jackson Enterprises where he built over 60 homes for local families.
Lane is survived by his wife of 53 years, Shelba B. Jackson of Oxford, his daughter Julie and her husband Daniel Morris, and grandsons Jackson and Garrett, of New London. Lane is fondly remembered for his humor and generosity of his time and skills. Known as "Lano" to friends, he was always willing to help anyone in need. As a parent and grandparent he was full of songs and stories. Health permitting, he never missed a tennis match, riding lesson, soccer game, band concert or karate tournament.
Lane was the consummate outdoorsman. His love for the outdoors began in the Boy Scouts where he earned the honor of Eagle Scout and traveled to the Philmont Scouting Ranch. Throughout his life he was an accomplished fisherman, marksman, hunter, and craftsman. He enjoyed snowmobiling in the winters and boating, fishing, and crabbing in the summers. Most of all, he found happiness in the "fellowship" of friends and family. He will be dearly missed and will live on through his beloved grandsons. In his words, here the "Party is over," but elsewhere it is just beginning.
