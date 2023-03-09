Landis M. Weaver, 87, of Ephrata, died Tuesday, March 7, 2023, at his home. He is survived by his wife, Arlene G. (Burkholder) Weaver. Born in Narvon, he was the son of the late Joseph O. and Fannie W. (Martin) Weaver.
He was a retired cabinetmaker and a member of Weaverland Mennonite Church, Weaverland Conference.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by 4 children: Susan married to Larry Martin, Romulus, NY, Nancy married to Wilmer Martin, Stevens, Sylvia married to Aaron Hurst, Ephrata, Jay L. married to Lois (Horst) Weaver, Reinholds, 26 grandchildren, 94 great-grandchildren 1 great-great-grandson, and a sister-in-law Arlene W. Weaver.
He was preceded in death by two brothers: George M. and his wife Marian (Zimmerman) Weaver and Allen M. Weaver.
His funeral will be held on Monday, March 13, at 9:30 a.m. at Weaverland Mennonite Church with Bishop Amos G. Martin, Amos K. Martin, David A. Martin, and Delvin A. Nolt officiating. Interment in the adjoining church cemetery. A viewing will be held at Farm Crest Reception Center on Sunday, March 12, from 2 4 p.m. and 6 8 p.m. Kindly omit flowers. The Groff-High Funeral Home, New Holland is in charge of arrangements.
