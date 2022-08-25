Landis F. Newswanger, 85, of Mount Joy, passed away on Monday, August 23, 2022 at Susquehanna Valley Health and Wellness Center. Born in Bird in Hand, he was the son of the late Aaron and Bertha (Fepel) Newswanger.
Surviving are three sons, Keith Newswanger of Mount Joy, Jeff Newswanger of New Holland, and Ron Newswanger of OH; and a daughter, Deborah Newswanger; twelve grandchildren; numerous great-grandchildren; a sister, Martha Beyers of Ephrata; and a brother, Mahlon Newswanger, husband of Mary Ellen of Lancaster.
Landis retired from trucking in 2008, after 52 years of service as a driver. He was an avid motorcycle rider for much of his adult life.
Services will be private. To send an online condolence, please visit www.sheetzfuneralhome.com
