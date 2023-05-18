Landis C. Myer, 96, of New Holland went to his heavenly home on Tuesday, May 16, 2023. Born in New Holland, he was the son of the late Paul R. and Bertha Hershey Myer. He was the husband of the late Audrey Wilson Myer. They were married 63 years at the time of her passing in 2011.
He is survived by three children: Terry Myer, Reno, NV, Candice Myer, New Holland, Randall Myer, Lancaster; three grandchildren, Mike Myer, Stephanie (Shaun) Swanson, Josh Carlson; also, many loving nieces and nephews. He was also preceded in death by: three brothers, J. Hershey Myer, Floyd L. Myer and Clyde Myer (infancy); four sisters, Helen Jurell, Mildred Myer, Ethel Krall and Verda Fahnestock.
Landis was an active, life-time member of Conestoga Church of the Brethren, Leola, where he served many years as a Deacon and on various committees. He was also an active participant in and part of The Brethren Disaster Relief Auction for many years. He enjoyed woodworking and being creative. He went on many Disaster Response work trips. His heart was full of love as he labored to help those affected by disaster.
Landis was a dairy farmer and later a truck driver for the former Hall's Motor Transit Co. He retired from Lancaster Labs (now Eurofins) after several years in the maintenance dept. After retirement, he did taxi service for the Amish. In a motor home he and Audrey enjoyed camping and seeing the country for many years.
Funeral Services: 11 a.m. Monday, May 22, 2023 at the Conestoga Church of the Brethren, 141 E. Main St., Leola. Viewings: Sunday evening, 6 p.m. 8 p.m. and Monday 10 a.m. 11 a.m. all at the church. Interment: Bareville Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations to The Brethren Disaster Relief Auction Inc., 164 Vinegar Ferry Rd., Marietta, PA 17547 would be appreciated. Furman's Leola