Lan Moc Pham, 76, of New Holland, formerly of Vietnam, passed away on Thursday, February 18, 2021 at Lancaster General Hospital.
Born in Vietnam, she was a daughter of the late Dieu Ba Pham and Kien Thi Nguyen. She was married 58 years to Quy Van Nguyen.
Lan was a homemaker and enjoyed cooking for her whole family, growing flowers and vegetables, gardening, and taking care of her grandchildren.
Surviving in addition to her husband are five children, Quoc Dinh Nguyen, Anh Thu Thi Nguyen, Quang Minh Nguyen, Maria Nhu Nguyen, and Hoang Minh Nguyen; 9 grandchildren; 1 great-granddaughter; 3 brothers; and 3 sisters.
Preceding her in death are 3 sisters.
Private services will be held at the convenience of the family. To send the family online condolences visit us at www.groffeckenroth.com. Arrangements by Groff-High Funeral Home, New Holland.
