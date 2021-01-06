Lamont "Monty" H. Parker

Lamont H. Parker, 69, of Lancaster, PA passed peacefully on Saturday, January 2, 2021. Born February 9, 1951, Lamont was the son of the late Leon and Elizabeth Parker, and loving husband of Marvel (Pegues) Parker.
Lamont attended and graduated from the University of Pittsburgh Johnstown with a degree in dental laboratory technology in 1974. Lamont worked at Ross Engineering as a machinist from 1990 until his retirement in 2006. He attended St. Paul's Church of God in Christ and was a deacon there as well. Lamont was an avid Dallas Cowboys fan and enjoyed spending time with his family.
In addition to his wife of 43 years, Lamont is survived by two children: James Parker husband of Janelle and Yolanda Webb wife of Walter; a granddaughter: Jaden Parker and a step-grandson: Uriah Morton. In addition to his parents, Lamont was preceded in death by a grandson: Jaran Parker.
Family and friends are invited to the Charles F. Snyder Funeral Home, 414 E. King Street, Lancaster, PA 17602 on Thursday, January 7, 2021 for visitation from 10 to 11AM. A funeral service will immediately follow at 11AM with Pastor Milton Jones officiating.
