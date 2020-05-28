Lamont E. Dombach, Sr., 75, of Lancaster, passed away peacefully at his home on Saturday, May 23, 2020. He was born in Lancaster to the late, Ralph B. and Mabel (Steele) Dombach and was married to Linda (Steinruck) for 56 years.
Lamont worked for many years in the restaurant business starting at The Stockyard Inn, real estate and retiring from L.H. Brubaker Appliance. He enjoyed home remodeling and helping others especially his children renovate their homes. He loved being in the kitchen cooking and "catering" for others. During retirement, he enjoyed working in the yard, gardening and collecting toy cars and collectibles.
Lamont is survived by his wife, Linda, his children; Denise Dombach of York, Lamont, Jr. of Lancaster, brother; Gerald Dombach, husband of Joan, numerous nieces and nephews, and close to him were great-nephews; Jack and Jordan Burkhart.
COVID situation prevents his planned desire of donating his body for science research.
The family would like to thank the staff of AseraCare Hospice for their love and care during his time with them.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in his memory be sent to the AseraCare Hospice Foundation, http://www.aseracarefoundation.org/ or Pet Pantry of Lancaster, https://petpantrylc.org/donate/.
A public viewing will be held at the Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 3110 Lititz Pike, Lititz, PA 17543 on Friday, May 29, 2020 from 10AM-12PM. Interment will take place at Conestoga Memorial Park, at the family's convenience.
