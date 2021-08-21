Lambert A. Schaller, 92, formerly of Coatesville, formerly of Lancaster, passed away at the Lebanon VA Hospital, Tuesday, August 17, 2021. Born in Lancaster, he was the son of the late Joseph C. and Irene (Kurtz) Schaller. He was the loving husband of the late JoAnn E. (Spangler) Schaller who died in 1976.
Lambert proudly served, during World War II, in the U.S. Army from 1946 to 1947, when he was stationed in Japan during the occupation.
Following his honorable discharge, Lambert went to work as a police officer for the Lancaster City Police Department and after 6 years, became a fire fighter for the city. For most of his career as a fire fighter he worked at Station #3 on East King St., retiring after 25 years.
A devout Catholic, Lambert was a parishioner at St. Anthony of Padua Catholic Church and as a child, attended St. Joseph Catholic Church. Lambert was an avid golfer who enjoyed snow birding to Florida in the winters. He also loved spending time with his family who he loved deeply.
Lambert is survived by 3 children: Diane M. Kowalczyk, of Coatesville; Beverly A. Ober, wife of Timothy, of Paradise; and Joseph C. Schaller, husband of Leanne, of Lancaster; 6 grandchildren; and 12 great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his son, Thomas E. Schaller and nine siblings.
Family and friends will be received for a viewing from 6PM to 8PM, Monday, August 23, 2021 at Charles F. Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory, 414 E. King St., Lancaster, PA 17602. An additional viewing will be held from 9:30AM to 10:30AM, Tuesday, August 24, 2021 at the funeral home. A Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 11AM at St. Anthony of Padua Catholic Church, 501 E. Orange St., Lancaster, PA 17602. Interment with military honors will be held privately and at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that contributions in memory of Lambert be made to Hospice & Community Care, PO Box 4125, Lancaster, PA 17604 or to the Lebanon VA Hospice, 1700 S. Lincoln Ave., Lebanon, PA 17042. To leave the family an online condolence, please visit: SnyderFuneralHome.com