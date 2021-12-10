Lamar "Swish" Swisher, 87, of Columbia, PA, passed away Wednesday, December 8, 2021, at Luther Acres in Lititz, PA. He was born to the late Anna Swisher in Shamokin, PA, and was married to Mary (Rust) Swisher.
Lamar served in the U.S. Army and Navy Reserves as a medical technician. He retired from Armstrong World Industries as an industrial waste treatment operator and worked at the National Watch and Clock Museum in Columbia. During retirement, Lamar worked part time as a bailiff for Lancaster County Court. He was a member of St. John's Episcopal Church in Lancaster, Columbia Lions Club, Lancaster Leiderkranz, and many Columbia organizations. Lamar volunteered with Hospice and Community Care; he was an avid Penn State Football Fan.
Lamar is survived by his cherished wife, Mary; four treasured children, Donna Brubaker (Scott), Mark Swisher (Terri), James Swisher (Mary Ellen), and Mary Ellen Kilp (Robert); nine beloved grandchildren, Ryan, Adam, Eric, Abigail, Daniel, Rebecca, David, Matthew, Samuel; and three adored great-grandchildren, Amelia, Evelyn, Emmeline.
Friends and family are invited to the funeral mass at St. John's Episcopal Church, 321 W. Chestnut St., Lancaster, PA, 17603, on Monday, December 13, 2021, at 2:30 p.m. The family will receive friends during a reception at the Lancaster Leiderkranz, 722 S. Chiques Rd., Manheim, PA, on Monday from 4-7:00 p.m. Masks are required.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in Lamar’s name can be made to St. John’s Episcopal Church.
Please visit Lamar's Memorial Page at: