Lamar "Porky" M. Sprecher, 95, of Denver, passed away Friday, August 20, 2021, at Mifflin Center, Shillington. Born in Fivepointville, he was one of eight children to the late Walter G. & Salome M. (Leed) Sprecher, and the devoted husband of 71 years to Thelma J. (Lane) Sprecher.
Porky was a veteran who proudly served with the U.S. Navy Seabees during WWII. During his service, he was an engine mechanic on a PT Boat and received a letter from the U.S. President in recognition of saving a gas barge in the Pacific. Porky owned and operated L M Sprecher Meats. His quality cuts were well known at the Buttonwood St. and Kissingers Farmers Markets in Reading, and the Sharon Hill Farmers Market in Philadelphia. After selling his business, he worked for Youndt Bros. Meats in Denver for over 20 years. Porky was very involved with helping his community. He was a Mason at the Howell Masonic Lodge #405 for 45 years and faithfully served with the Rajah Shrine in Blandon where he visited burn centers and children's hospitals as a clown, to bring joy and laughter to young patients. An avid outdoorsman, Porky enjoyed fishing in Delaware and hunting at the ‘Dead Eye Camp' in Potter Co. He liked following the Phillies, for better or worse. And he enjoyed playing cards, horse races, a stack of scratch-off tickets, and Hippy hot dogs. His helping hand, generosity, giddy smile, and his pure joy for simply being with family will forever be missed.
In addition to his wife, Porky is survived by three children, Beverly L. Jones (Robert) of Denver, Jodie E. Sprecher of Narvon, and Theodore "Ted" M. Sprecher of Denver; granddaughter, Stephanie M. Akers (Walter Bauer) of Narvon; great-granddaughter, Lillian R. Akers; and sister, Brenda A. Mumma. He was predeceased by six siblings, Arlington "Bossie" Sprecher, Harold Sprecher, Kathleen Witmer, Jean Shimp, Robert Sprecher, and Joyce "Tootsie" Brendle; and grandson, John A. Jones
Services are private and Porky's final resting place will be at the Indiantown Gap National Cemetery, Annville, PA.
In lieu of flowers, contributions to Shriners Hospitals for Children, www.shrinershospitalsforchildren.org, 2900 Rocky Point Dr., Tampa, Florida 33607. www.goodfuneral.com