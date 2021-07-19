Lamar "Henner" Weaver, 91, of Ephrata, passed away peacefully in Hospice care on Thursday, July 15, 2021, at ManorCare Health Services, Lancaster.
He was born in Ephrata to the late Raymond and Katie (Schload) Weaver and was the husband of the late Lillian M. (Lutz) Weaver who passed away October 5, 2020.
He was a member of Bethany United Church of Christ in Ephrata for more than 60 years and loved to serve by singing in the choir.
Henner was the founder and owner of Weaver Financial in Ephrata. He was a graduate of Ephrata High School, class of 1947. He was also a PIAA official for more than 40 years and officiated football, basketball and baseball from midget to college, and even some semi-pro. He loved people and serving others, particularly young athletes and really dedicated his life to shaping 5+ generations in both athletics and business.
Henner is survived by a son, Todd, of Allentown; two grandchildren, Chelsea, wife of Tommy Malin of Terre Hill, Travis Weaver of Akron; three great-grandchildren, Paxton Bryan, Braidyn Malin and Olivia Malin; a niece, Cherie Ortiz, and two sisters, Joan Kachel and Betty Good, both of Ephrata.
In addition to his wife and parents, he was preceded in death by his daughter, Teri Seiverling (2014); son, Tracy L. Weaver (2021); a grandson, Tyler Seiverling; (2021) and five siblings, Donald, Ray, Dawn, Russell, Leon, and an infant brother.
A celebration of his life will be scheduled and held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Henner's memory may be made to Bethany United Church of Christ, 140 East Main Street, Ephrata, PA 17522.
Arrangements by Stradling Funeral Homes, Inc., Akron/Ephrata. Online condolences can be given at stradlingfuneralhome.com