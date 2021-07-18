Lamar E. Lehman, 73, died on Thursday, July 1, 2021 at Susquehanna Valley Nursing and Rehab. Center.
Lamar was born in York on June 14, 1948, son of the late Paul H. and Anna Mary (Landis) Lehman.
Lamar graduated from Eastern York High School, Class of 1966. He worked for Nabisco for nine years before retiring from Danskin after 30 years of service. Lamar was a faithful member of Manor Church in Lancaster where he sang in the choir. He also sang with the Central Pennsylvania Singers and Grantham Oratorio Society. In addition to singing, he enjoyed cooking and gardening.
Lamar is survived by his brother, Robert Lehman and his wife, Patricia of Mechanicsburg; two nieces, Lisa A. Greener and her husband, Ronald of Lancaster and Kristine L. Ricketts and her husband, Mark of Reading; three grandnieces; and his sister-in-law, Ella Mae Lehman. He was preceded in death by his brother, Carl H. Lehman.
Following cremation, a memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, July 21, 2021 at Manor Church, 530 Central Manor Road, Lancaster, with Pastor Dan Sigmon officiating. A visitation will be held from 10 to 11 a.m. at the church. Burial will be at the convenience of the family.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the charity of your choice.
Arrangements by the Etzweiler Funeral Homes and Cremation Service, 1111 E. Market St., York, PA 17403.