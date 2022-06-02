Lam Q. Nguyen, 72, of Lancaster, passed away at his home after a brief illness, May 31, 2022. Born in Bac Ninh, Vietnam, he was the son of the late Tuyen and Xuyen Nguyen. He would have celebrated 40 years of marriage with his loving wife, Soan Ha, this month.
Lam was a dedicated family man. He served in the Vietnamese Navy and came to the United States for 6 months to train as a Navy Officer in Rhode Island. Upon completion of his training, he returned to Vietnam until the fall of the war in 1975, when he relocated to the U.S. After moving, he began working for ITT Engineered Valves as a machine operator. In 2014, he retired after 38 years of dedicated service.
He is survived by his wife Soan; sons, Minh Nguyen, husband of Linda Vo of Los Angeles, CA and Dan Nguyen of Lancaster, as well as a sister in Vietnam.
A Funeral Service will be held for Lam at the Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 3110 Lititz Pike, Lititz, PA on Friday, June 3, 2022 from 10 AM until 1 PM.
