Laine David McFall Feb. 17, 2020 - May 29, 2020

Laine David McFall, born Feb. 17, 2020, in Daegu, South Korea passed away peacefully in his sleep, Friday, May 29, 2020. Although his time on Earth was short, he lived a very "BIG" life. Born 10 weeks early, at the beginning of the COVID-19 Pandemic, Laine along with his twin brother's brave journey home supported by 3 branches of our U.S. Armed Forces, grabbed the attention of many hearts around the world.
He is survived by his parents, SPC. Cody McFall and PFC Cheyenne McFall; his twin brother, Parker; maternal grandparents, Kelly Victorino (Dave Hertzler) of Lancaster, PA; paternal grandparents, Chris McFall (Coral Wayland) of Charlotte; great-grandparents, Donna Ressler and Bruce Evans, Sr. of Lancaster, PA, and Glenn McFall and David and Teresa Farris of Morgantown; aunts and uncles, Mikaelyn and Lucas Victorino of Lancaster PA, Emily and Dustin Farris and Cari McFall of Morganton, and Zoe McFall of Charlotte.
A memorial service will be held Saturday, June 13, at 11 a.m., at Stallings Funeral Home, 3111 Mountain Rd., in Pasadena, MD. A visitation will begin at 10 a.m. In addition to flowers, monetary contributions can be made to the GoFundMe page set up in the family's honor. Stallings Funeral Home www.stallingsfh.com
