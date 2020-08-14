LaFern J. Fulmer, 92, of Lancaster, PA, died Monday, August 10, 2020 at home surrounded by her family. Born in Lebanon, she was the daughter of the late John and Mabel Ansel Beamesderfer and the wife of the late John E. Fulmer, Jr. who died this past April. They were married for 70 years.
A 1945 J.P. McCaskey graduate, she worked for Cooper Tobacco, and for more than 23 years for both the Law Firm of Anthony Appel as well as a judicial secretary in the Orphans' Court at Lancaster County Courthouse.
A woman of strong Christian faith, she read the entire bible 9 times and was a member of St. Peter's Lutheran Church.
She enjoyed Sunday meetings with friends for breakfast, taking the RV to Ocean City, MD and travelling to Florida each year. Elvis and Frank Sinatra were her favorite singers and she loved politics and western movies, especially "The Virginian" TV series. She had a sweet tooth for blueberry pie and strawberry shortcake and crab cakes were a favorite. She dearly loved her cat, Trampas. Most of all, she enjoyed hosting family summer picnics for all her siblings.
She is survived by her daughter, Vicki, wife of Fred Wojtowicz, Lancaster, PA and was the last surviving of 9 siblings.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend LaFern's Funeral Service on Monday, August 17, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. with Rev. Craig Ross officiating at Historic Fred F. Groff Funeral Home, 234 W. Orange Street, Lancaster, PA. A viewing will be held from 10:00 a.m. until time of service. Interment will take place at Cedar Grove Cemetery in Adamstown, PA.
In lieu of flowers, Memorials in LaFern's name may be made to ASPCA, 848 South Prince Street, Lancaster, PA 17603.
Please visit LaFern's Memorial Page at www.TheGroffs.com