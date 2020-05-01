Lacie E. "Ellen" Tshudy

Lacie E. Tshudy, 72, of Lancaster, died on Monday, April 27, 2020 at Lancashire Hall with her loving husband by her side. Born in Radford, Virginia, she was the daughter of the late Altrue and Mazie Thorton. Lacie was the loving wife of Dale L. Tshudy.
Surviving in addition to her husband are two daughters; Tina Dieter, of Manheim, and Barb Shellenberger, of Landisville, a son, Terry Theal, of Manheim, and five grandchildren.
Services will be private and at the convenience of the family. To send the family on-line condolences, please visit: www.BuchFuneral.com.
A living tribute »